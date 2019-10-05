Jonathan Martin cuts plea deal in Instagram threat case

Getty Images

Former NFL player Jonathan Martin has cut a plea deal after accusations that he threatened former teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey, as well as two of his former classmates.

Martin will have his charges dropped if he follows court-ordered mental health counseling.

“Today, a judge granted Jonathan Martin mental health diversion without objection for two years that includes outpatient, weekly individual psychotherapy sessions, weekly alcohol counseling and bimonthly consultation with a licensed psychiatrist,” the L.A. District Attorney’s Office said in a statement to TMZ. “If he complies with those terms and otherwise does not commit any other significant criminal offenses, the court will dismiss the charges.”

Martin posted a picture of a shotgun on Instagram with a message saying, “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.” The post tagged Pouncey, Incognito and the two high school classmates. That resulted in Martin’s former high school being closed for the day amid concerns that Martin could have been planning a school shooting. It was later reported that Martin purchased the shotgun shortly after looking up information about Incognito online.

Charges for threatening Pouncey were dropped because he told authorities that he did not take the threat seriously and did not want to press charges or testify against Martin. But Martin still faced charges for other threats, as well as for illegally possessing a loaded firearm.