Marcell Dareus cited for marijuana possession

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, who has twice been suspended for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy, was cited for possession of marijuana this week.

Dareus was pulled over around 2 a.m. Wednesday for speeding, and the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to a police report obtained by News 4 in Jacksonville. A search found two joints and a marijuana grinder.

There were three passengers in the vehicle, along with Dareus. None would say who the marijuana belonged to. Dareus was given a citation for misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was let off with a warning on the speeding charge.

“The Jaguars are aware of a citation involving DT Marcell Dareus. The matter will be handled internally.” the team said in a statement.

Dareus was suspended for the first game of the 2015 season for a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy, and was then suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for another violation. This incident will be investigated by the NFL and could result in another suspension.

Dareus missed Week One but has started the last three games for the Jaguars.