Marlon Humphrey, Odell Beckham each fined $14,037 for skirmish

AP

The much-discussed fight between Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham resulted in both players getting equal fines.

Both were fined fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct, the NFL confirmed today.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens was adamant that Humphrey was to blame for the fight and that the officials aren’t taking enough care to protect Beckham. But the league disciplinary process found both players worthy of equal punishments.

Ravens linebacker Kenny Young was fined $7,017 for jumping into the fray.