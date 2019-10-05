No Ben Watson for Patriots on Sunday

Getty Images

The Patriots’ offense has gotten next to nothing out of the tight end position. The return of veteran Ben Watson may change that. But not this week.

Watson will not travel to Washington with the team for Sunday’s game, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

That leaves Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo as the tight ends in a Patriots offense that has completed a grand total of four passes to tight ends through four games this season. The retirement of Rob Gronkowski left a hole that hasn’t been filled.

Watson was suspended for the first four games of this season but was eligible to be called up to the 53-man roster this week. The Patriots have chosen not to bring him on board just yet.