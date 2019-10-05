Packers cut Fadol Brown, promote Tra Carson

Getty Images

The Packers promoted running back Tra Carson from the practice squad Saturday. They released defensive lineman Fadol Brown to make room, the team announced.

Carson originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2016. He spent almost all of his rookie season on the Bengals’ practice squad.

He was on injured reserve in 2017 and waived/injured by the Bengals after Week Two last season.

He was signed to the Packers’ practice squad on Oct. 9, 2018, and promoted to Green Bay’s active roster three weeks later.

Carson saw action in four games before being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 5, 2018.

Carson spent the first four games of this season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Brown was claimed off waivers from the Raiders on Dec. 5, 2018, and appeared in four games last season and the first four games of this season for the Packers.