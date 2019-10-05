Rex Burkhead ruled out

Getty Images

The Patriots will be without their most effective runner today.

New England has ruled out running back Rex Burkhead with a foot injury. He won’t be on the field Sunday against Washington.

Burkhead played well in the first three games this season but got limited action last week because of the foot injury. This week the Patriots figure it’s better just to let him rest, especially with a short week and a Thursday night game up next.

Sony Michel and James White will handle most of the running back responsibilities on Sunday.

Also out for the Patriots are defensive backs Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner.