Steve Keim on the job he is doing: This is a results-based business

Getty Images

The Cardinals hired Steve Keim as General Manager seven years ago. Arizona has a 52-46-2 record and a trip to the NFC Championship Game to show for it.

But the Cardinals are only 18-32-2 since the beginning of the 2016 season.

They have yet to win this season.

Keim acknowledged the team’s record is a reflection on the job he is doing.

“This is a results-based business,” Keim said on 98.7 Arizona’s Sports Station, via Darren Urban of the team website. “When you take these positions and certainly the position I’m in, you have to have thick skin and be prepared for the criticism that, quite frankly, a lot of times it’s accurate. You don’t want to get too high on the highs, when you are executive of the year, and you don’t want to get too low on the lows. You’ve got to stay consistent. You’ve got to stay confident in yourself — which I do — and I’m excited with some of the things we are doing.

“The wins aren’t there right now, which is not acceptable. But at the same time I do see some good things going on, and I am glad we made some of the decisions we made this offseason.”

The Cardinals are on their third head coach in three seasons. They have had six different starting quarterbacks in that time. They used the 10th overall choice on Josh Rosen in 2018, only to use the No. 1 overall pick on Kyler Murray a year later.

Keim expressed confidence in Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury, both of whom are NFL rookies. But, as Keim said himself, it’s a results-based business.

The Cardinals won three games last season. They have a tie to show for this season.

“That’s the business we are in,” Keim said. “I don’t make excuses, and I don’t think we as an organization make excuses. So to our fans, we have to get better, continue to grow, and my expectation is to try and win every week.”