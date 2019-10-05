Von Miller fined $21,056 for his illegal hit on Gardner Minshew

Getty Images

The NFL fined Von Miller for an illegal hit on the quarterback, which wasn’t even the worst part.

Miller saw $21,056 docked from his paycheck.

He hit Gardner Minshew in the head on a second-and-10 play that resulted in a 1-yard gain. Instead of third-and-nine from their own 26, the Jaguars were gifted a first down at their own 41 with 1:18 remaining.

The Jaguars ended up kicking a 33-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue also lost $21,056 for a roughing the passer penalty, and Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack paid a $10,527 fine for unnecessary roughness for a facemask penalty.