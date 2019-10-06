Broncos jump out to 14-0 lead in L.A.

Getty Images

The Broncos were up by double digits against the Jaguars before folding for their fourth straight loss to open the year.

They’ll be trying to protect another big lead this week.

Joe Flacco hit wide receiver Courtland Sutton for a first down and Sutton turned it into more by breaking tackle attempts by Chargers safeties Roderic Teamer and Rayshawn Jenkins. Sutton would go for a 70-yard touchdown that came six minutes after Phillip Lindsay capped a 75-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run.

The Broncos lead 14-0 with 20 minutes to go in the half.

The Chargers offense picked up a first down on their lone possession. Running back Melvin Gordon is seeing his first action of the season and ran twice for four yards and caught two passes for five yards to open his 2019 season.