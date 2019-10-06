Bruce Arians on OPI review: “I don’t know what the hell is”

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians pitched a fit on the field.

He didn’t let up after the game.

Arians was furious about what seemed to be a “clear and obvious” case of pass interference, when Saints wideout Michael Thomas pushed off Bucs cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. Arians challenged the play, to no avail.

“If that’s not, I don’t know what the hell is,” Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “A two-handed shove that knocked the guy backwards. They said they were hand-fighting. Yeah they were hand-fighting, but that doesn’t knock the guy backwards.”

By the league’s own standard, it appeared to be a clear-cut case. But it wasn’t called that way, leaving league officiating chief Al Riveron to try to explain away another clumsy application of a hastily crafted rule.