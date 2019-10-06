Cairo Santos goes 0-for-4 as Titans lose winnable game to Bills

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 6, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Titans did enough to win against the Bills today. At least, everyone except the kicker did.

Tennessee kicker Cairo Santos went 0-for-4 on field goals, and that was the biggest reason the Titans lost, 14-7.

It was a hard-fought, defensive game in which Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was sacked five times and Bills quarterback Josh Allen was sacked four times. But Allen also threw two touchdown passes, and ran for the game-clinching first down in the final minute.

The Titans, at 2-3, have to feel frustrated. The AFC South is winnable this year, but this game was winnable, too — and they didn’t win it.

The Bills, however, are 4-1 and have to feel great about where they are. They still get to play Miami twice, Denver and Washington once, and get the Jets at home in Week 17. We may be able to pencil in Buffalo for an AFC wild card. The Bills are better than anyone thought.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Cairo Santos goes 0-for-4 as Titans lose winnable game to Bills

  4. The Titans are the worst team in the league other than the Dolphins. And they lost due to missed field goals. Congrats, Bills.

  5. Poor Titans, after winning their SB in the season opener against the Browns, they have lost focus.

  7. It’s only a 2 team race in the AFC east. Bills & Pats. I know it’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but don’t knock Bills fans for feeling good about their team right now. Allen has only just now played the equivalent of a full NFL season. There’s nothing but upside.

  11. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:14 pm
    Poor Titans, after winning their SB in the season opener against the Browns, they have lost focus.
    —————————————————-
    This guy has made this same post probably once or twice a week. I can’t believe Patriots fans are still salty about their team getting embarrassed by the Titans in the same year the Patriots won another Super Bowl…

  12. “Inflated Record”, the Bill’s are the only team that NE has played with a WIN. Josh Allen plays the worst game of his life and they survive.

    Lol, whatever helps the haters sleep at night.

  13. Kicking is a really hard job, psychologically, and I empathize with them.

    But I’m flabbergasted that anyone would have had Cairo Santos as their kicker. The outcomes of some decisions are really predictable.

  15. Rdog says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:13 pm
    The Titans are the worst team in the league other than the Dolphins. And they lost due to missed field goals. Congrats, Bills
    ————————
    The Jets have something to say about that.

  16. The fanboys will only look at their inflated record but the Bills are going nowhere.

    ————————
    Can only play their schedule. A win is a win, they don’t take them away at the end of the year because of style points

  18. exinsidetrader says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:06 pm
    Bills have a top 5 Defence and Bottom 5 Offence.
    ________________________________________

    Let me correct that for you…

    Bills have a top 3 Defense and an average offense that has yet to find itself and embrace it’s full potential.

  19. Josh Allen plaguing like a boss. Great game Josh. I mistake(might have been the wrong pattern run). But 2 Tds and a QB run to ice it. He will just get better and better. Finally has a full season played.

  20. Many of the kickers in the league this year are sub par and the bad calls by the officials is a league wide problem, but over the playoff drought years the Bills were often on the wrong end of bad calls and bounces so a wins a win.

  21. Bill’s have 9 new offensive starters.
    Getting better each game .
    Defense is top 5.
    Watch out next year

  24. joetoronto says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:23 pm
    The fanboys will only look at their inflated record but the Bills are going nowhere.
    ________________________________________________________________________________________
    Seek help pal, get some rest, you will be woken up at night when the next Bills alarm goes off. You will never go nowhere. Bank on that.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!