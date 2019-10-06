Carson Wentz: We weren’t our best offensively

Getty Images

The Eagles cruised to a 31-6 home win over the Jets on Sunday afternoon, but head coach Doug Pederson didn’t see much to like on one side of the ball.

Philadelphia’s offense produced 17 of the team’s points, but only picked up 265 yards overall while going through long stretches of ineffectiveness. Pederson called the outing “sort of average” and said the offense “didn’t play good enough” to overcome what Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was throwing their way.

Quarterback Carson Wentz agreed with Pederson’s assessment of the offense.

“I love winning. But like you said, offensively, not our best,” Wentz said in his postgame press conference. “It’s something that we definitely need to clean up. We definitely have to be better. We have to stay ahead of the chains. We have to stay on the field. We know we can be better. We’ve shown it. We know we can. But we now have to execute it. Again, our defense played incredible. They put us in great situations. And you know, gave us 14 points. So they played great and again that’s a good defense but we can be better offensively.”

The Eagles have won two in a row and now head on the road to face the Vikings, Cowboys and Bills over the next three weeks. Wentz and company will have to correct some of Sunday’s mistakes to return from that trip with a winning record.