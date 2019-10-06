Chargers finally get on the board with Desmond King punt return

Getty Images

The Chargers offense hasn’t found a way into the end zone on Sunday, but the team has been able to get on the scoreboard thanks to the special teams.

Desmond King took a Colby Wadman punt 68 yards for a touchdown with less than a minute to play in the third quarter. The extra point cut the Broncos’ lead to 17-7 and gives the home team a chance to rally back before time runs out on Sunday.

If they’re going to do that, the offense needs to be much sharper. The defense gave them a golden opportunity to score points when Kyzir White picked off a pass inside the Broncos’ 10-yard-line, but Philip Rivers was intercepted in the end zone by Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson three plays later.

The Chargers have also had a field goal blocked and the Broncos defense came up with a stop on the goal line at the end of the second quarter to scuttle another scoring chance. They can’t afford to waste any others that might come their way.