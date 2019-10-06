Christian McCaffrey big again, as Panthers beat Jaguars

Getty Images

The Panthers have won in the past with Cam Newton and a great defense.

Kyle Allen‘s starting at quarterback now, but it’s Christian McCaffrey playing the lead role now, and it’s working.

McCaffrey continued to put up huge numbers, leading the Panthers to a 34-27 win over the Jaguars.

The Panthers running back/first-second-and-third-option had 237 yards from scrimmage to pad his league lead in that category. That included 176 rushing yards and two touchdowns and another 61 receiving yards.

He was off the field late, though it didn’t seem to be a problem, as backup Reggie Bonnafon had a 59-yard touchdown run in his place. With McCaffrey on the sideline with cramps, the Panthers were forced into some curious play-calling late. Allen appeared to have thrown his first interception of the season with a minute and 40 seconds left, but it was changed to an incomplete pass late. It was the kind of situation that they could have used a workhorse back, but he wasn’t available at the moment.

Allen also fumbled again (and had another one negated by penalty), as the Panthers (3-2) continued to operate on the fringes.

The Jaguars (2-3) kept things close throughout the day, and Gardner Minshew had the ball in his hands in the final minute of the game with a chance to tie.

He finished with 374 yards and two touchdowns, showing continued poise, but Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was able to bat down his final shot at the end zone.