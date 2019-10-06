Christian McCaffrey leads Panthers to quick start

Getty Images

The Panthers gave Christian McCaffrey a rare snap off in the first quarter.

But he continued to make cartoonish plays.

McCaffrey just flipped into the end zone to score a touchdown, a play after he got to the 5-yard line with a stop-and-start move that embarrassed the Jacksonville defense.

It was just the latest highlight reel play by McCaffrey, who is playing practically every snap. It was a bit of a surprise when they gave backup Reggie Bonnafon his third carry of the season.

McCaffrey’s off to an amazing start this year, as he’s carrying most of the weight in the absence of quarterback Cam Newton.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Kyle Allen fumbled again and recovered it, though a penalty removed it from the official record. He’s fumbled five times and lost four this year, in this his third start.