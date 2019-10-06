Cowboys expected to have Michael Gallup in lineup Sunday

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said early in the week that wide receiver Michael Gallup could return to action after missing two games following knee surgery and things continued to move in that direction in recent days.

Gallup was a limited participant in all three Cowboys practices of the week and he earned a questionable tag on Friday’s injury report. Multiple reports on Sunday morning indicate that he will be back as a target for Dak Prescott for the first time since the second week of the regular season.

The receiver’s return should be a positive development as the Cowboys try to rebound from last Sunday’s loss. Gallup caught 13 passes for 226 yards during the first two weeks of the season.

The Cowboys are also expected to have right tackle La'el Collins after listing him as questionable with a back injury. Left tackle Tyron Smith has been ruled out with an ankle injury.