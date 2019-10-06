Darren Sproles leaves with quad injury

Getty Images

The Eagles are cruising past the Jets in the second half of Sunday’s game, but they do have one injury issue to monitor once the final seconds tick off the clock in Philadelphia.

Running back Darren Sproles left the game with a quad injury in the third quarter. The team is calling him questionable to return.

Sproles moved into fifth-place in NFL history in all-purpose yards earlier in the game. He had three carries for four yards and three punt returns for 28 yards before getting hurt.

The Eagles lead 24-0 after a 12-play drive ended with a Jake Elliott field goal. They’ve allowed the Jets just 79 yards of offense in what’s been another ugly day for a Jets offense that’s missing quarterback Sam Darnold.