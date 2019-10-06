Derek Barnett fined $28,075 for hit on Jamaal Williams

Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett apologized for the hit that landed Packers running back Jamaal Williams in the concussion protocol, but his regret didn’t stop the league from imposing more discipline.

PFT has learned that Barnett has been fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness. Barnett delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Williams while Williams was in the grasp of other Packers defenders during the Week Four game between the teams.

Williams was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Barnett wasn’t the only Eagles player fined as a result of infractions against the Packers. Safety Rodney McLeod was fined $10,527 for a facemask penalty and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that safety Rudy Ford and tight end Zach Ertz each picked up $28,075 fines for unnecessary roughness. Ertz was not penalized during the game for what was judged to be lowering his helmet to initiate contact.