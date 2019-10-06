Deshaun Watson has perfect passer rating, Will Fuller three TDs as Texans roll

Getty Images

Receiver Will Fuller scored three touchdowns, and Deshaun Watson had a perfect passer rating as the Texans ran by the Falcons 53-32.

Tight end Darren Fells had two second-half touchdowns on his only two catches as the Texans scored 37 second-half points after trailing 17-16 at halftime. Fells’ scores covered 8 and 12 yards.

Watson completed 28 of 33 passes for 426 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Fuller had a career-high 217 yards on 14 catches to go with his career-best three scores.

The Texans ended up with 592 yards, with 365 coming in the second half. They scored on all five second-half possessions, getting four touchdowns and a field goal.

For good measure, Tashaun Gipson Sr. returned a Matt Ryan interception 79 yards for a touchdown with 24 seconds remaining.

Ryan finished 32-of-46 for 330 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.