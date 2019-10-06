Deshaun Watson on record-setting day: It could have been even better

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson had a day.

The Texans quarterback became only the third quarterback since 1950 to post at least 400 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating.

So what did he think about joining Nick Foles (2003) and Jared Goff (2018) in accomplishing that feat?

“It’s pretty cool,” Watson said. “Just try to get better each and every week, try to build on that and try to do it consistently. The great ones can do those things consistently, and that’s where we are. We left a lot of plays on the field. Missed a couple touchdowns with Will [Fuller], so it could have even been better. So there’s always room to improve but, yeah, that stat is pretty crazy.”

After last week’s loss to Carolina, Watson returned to the field at NRG Stadium to work with quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery.

On Sunday, he celebrated with agent David Mulugheta and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was in Houston getting a second opinion on his back.

But Watson vowed to return to work Sunday night, going over the film with Avery after an almost perfect performance.

Watson completed 28 of 33 passes for 426 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.