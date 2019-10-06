Dont’a Hightower on Patriots defense: It’s a great group

Posted by Josh Alper on October 6, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
The Patriots defense had another big day in Sunday’s 33-7 win over Washington and linebacker Dont'a Hightower was one of the unit’s standouts.

Hightower had eight tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits to help lead the way to a 5-0 record. His fellow linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins have had starring roles in other wins and Hightower talked about how the group wants to play a leading role after the game.

“We want to go out there, and we want to be the engine and the starting force of the defense,” Hightower said, via NESN.com. “We know that if we go out there and we play well, then that will hype every other spot whether that’s in the front seven or the back seven. Not even if it’s a linebacker, whether it’s Dev [Devin McCourty] with a pick or JMac [Jason McCourty] with a pick or Du [Duron Harmon] with a pick. We feed off of each other. “We compete. It’s a great group not just in the linebacker room but the defense, we all want to compete. . . . We’re trying to get more picks, more forced fumbles. It’s a great defense.”

The record for a 16-game season is the 165 points allowed by the 2000 Ravens. The Patriots are currently on pace to allow 109 points with the Giants on deck in a Thursday night game.

20 responses to “Dont’a Hightower on Patriots defense: It’s a great group

  1. Hopefully at some point this season they will play some good NFL teams this year. Take out the bills. (Who are better but not a top team) and what do the rest of their opponents total 2 or 3 wins between them .

  2. The D simply comes at you in waves. There are guys who ride the bench or are inactive that would start on most teams

    The greatest GM ever has done it again. Once he decided to switch back to building around the D, this is what it looks like.

    Brady just needs to avoid bad turnovers like today.

  4. In consecutive weeks they play the Browns, Ravens, Eagles, Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs.

    Are any of these teams “good”?

    My guess is you’ll say yes now, but immediately claim they are not good if they lose to NE.

  6. Save the talk of statistics and records until we move deeper into the year. It’s early and their schedule has more teams that will win more than they lose later rather than earlier. The important thing is that the Patriots defense is HEAVILY contributing to victories as opposed to preventing them. One game at a time. We are on to New York!

  13. They don’t play anyone any good every year…Oh they cheat because they use formations that no one has ever seen before and that’s not fair…..They flew a drone over our practice we know because we saw it before it simply disappeared…They had a listening device in our locker room, and that’s where we talk about our game plan before the game and at halftime, and we list all of our adjustments as they happen right there from that locker room…They had some assistant coaches on the field 10 minutes before a game while we were out there stretching…The headsets don’t work whenever we go up to New England (and our medical carts don’t work at our place but that doesn’t matter)….Come on haters keep bringing the nonsense we feed off of it…

  15. Bears are not greater than Pats defense as witnessed today. Bears lose to Oakland?

    Eagles? I absolutely hate every Eagle fan that posts. You can’t just be happy. Whether your livin in the past or now, there’s no outcome in life that will make you complete. So sorry the Pats cheated in the first SB we won, so sorry we didn’t cheat in the second SB you won.

    I sincerely

  18. I’d like to think that with Bill now running the D he’s making his mark on things, however I have to see it against some better teams. I mean the schedule so far is historically weak. It does get much harder after the Jets in 2 weeks though.

