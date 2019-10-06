Earl Thomas on Mason Rudolph: “I’m worried about him”

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 6, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

Ravens safety Earl Thomas felt terrible about knocking out Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph today.

Thomas said after the game that he wasn’t trying to hit Rudolph in the head and hated seeing him unconscious on the ground.

“I hit the strike zone like we talk about,” Thomas said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I didn’t go high. I didn’t intentionally try to hurt him. I’m worried about him. I heard he’s at the hospital. My prayers go out to him and his family. I’ve never tried to hurt anybody.”

Thomas was flagged for the hit and will likely be fined for it as well. He certainly didn’t mean to send Rudolph to the hospital, but the NFL has made clear that defensive players need to avoid quarterbacks’ heads, and will be held accountable if they don’t.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Earl Thomas on Mason Rudolph: “I’m worried about him”

  5. Thomas launched himself at Rudolph high. Does he not think we can see the replay? Does he think we are as stupid and gullible as Fox news viewers?

  8. Whatever system the NFL is using to hold players accountable for head hits isn’t even close to working. If it had some semblance of working we would not be discussing these same kind of illegal hits time and time again weekend after weekend. The players aren’t really getting the message because the NFL higher-ups are so inconsistent in the accountability department.

  9. I hated seeing that happen to Rudolph, but I don’t see it as a dirty hit, just a very unfortunate one.

  12. vancouversportsbro says:
    October 6, 2019 at 6:06 pm
    I still love earl when he took out gronkowski. People kept acting like gronk was all invincible until he met big earl. First ballot hall of fame
    ————————————————————–
    I know, Thomas is so tough hitting Gronk from behind.
    Shoulda run the ball.
    Shouldn’t have too many soft swedes on your hockey team.

  13. Rudolph is 6’5”. He jumped and was airborne when he got hit in the head. It isn’t like he lowered his head and “ducked” into the hit. If that is the strike zone he is taught to hit then the Ravens coaching needs to be talked to. I would have more respect if Thomas would just say something like “i feel bad about the play. It was a bad hit. Missed my target. I was trying to make a legal hit on a moving target and missed”.

  14. Looking for posts where Hines Ward and James (Harrison expressed sympathy for injuring a player. Zilch.

  15. It’s an aggressive game. Hits like that will happen. I do t think this was intentional to hurt him, but it ended up badly. Fine Thomas and move on.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!