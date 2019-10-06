Falcons score late second-quarter touchdown to take 17-16 lead

Getty Images

The Falcons have done a good job against DeAndre Hopkins, holding him to one catch on two targets for 14 yards. Unfortunately for the Falcons, it has left Will Fuller open.

Fuller already has his first 100-yard game since Oct. 25 of last season when he gained 124 yards against the Dolphins. He has never had more than 125 yards in a game but has plenty of time to get a new career best.

Fuller has eight catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns, his fourth career two-touchdown game. His scores have covered 6 and 33 yards.

But Matt Ryan rallied the Falcons late, and Devonta Freeman‘s 9-yard catch and run for a touchdown with 22 seconds left in the first half has Atlanta on top 17-16.

The difference is Ka'imi Fairbairn‘s missed extra point. The Texans kicker kicked a 50-yard field goal Sunday, but his two missed field goals and two extra points this season could have his job in jeopardy.

Ryan is 14-of-22 for 149 yards and two touchdowns. His first covered 14 yards and went to Mohamed Sanu.

Julio Jones has three catches for 42 yards.