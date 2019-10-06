FOX, Dish Network strike a deal

Getty Images

Our long national nightmare is over. (No, not that one.)

Dish Network has announced that a deal has been reached with FOX. That restores NFL football not only on Thursday nights but on Sundays. Starting with today’s Packers-Cowboys showdown.

Thursday night’s excellent Rams-Seahawks game was blacked out on FOX-owned affiliates on Dish. NFL Network also blacked out the Rams-Seahawks game on Dish, at the behest of FOX. And under NFLN’s agreement with Dish, NFL Network couldn’t let any other providers show the game on the league-owned network.

NFL fans often get caught in the middle of these disputes, forcing them to come up with other ways to watch games, of which there are plenty.