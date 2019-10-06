Glazer: Khalil Mack let it be known he didn’t want to play for Jon Gruden

Getty Images

As the Raiders get their first taste of Khalil Mack as an opponent, a new report suggests that it was always destined to go this way.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX, Mack made it known among then-Raiders teammates that he didn’t want to play for Jon Gruden after he became the coach of the team in early 2018.

It’s entirely possible, if not probable, that Mack’s position was fueled not by any specific animus toward Gruden but by Gruden’s apparent plan to kick the can on a new Mack contract until after he finished his rookie deal. Mack wanted something then and there, and he took a stand until the Raiders shipped him to a Bears team that was willing to give up major draft-pick compensation and make Mack the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

Regardless, Mack is long gone — and after today's game against the Bears they won't have to see him again until 2023, barring a meeting in the Super Bowl.