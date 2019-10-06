Golden Tate unhappy with lack of production

Getty Images

Golden Tate played his first game as a Giant today after serving a four-game suspension to start the season. He was not happy with how it went.

Tate was asked after the game if his production — three catches for 13 yards — is what we should expect going forward.

“You know, I hope not,” Tate said, via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. “I hope not.”

Tate hopes he gets more playing time going forward.

“I want to be out there as much as possible,” Tate said. “We’ll see. It’s the first week back for me. I hope my role increases. But, we’ll see.”

The Giants would certainly like to get more from Tate. A four-game suspension followed by a 13-yard debut was not what they were planning for when they signed him.