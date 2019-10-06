If Broncos don’t turn it around, everyone except Von Miller will be available

Getty Images

Earlier this week, we made the case for a Denver fire sale that would include every player on the roster, including Von Miller. If the losing continues over the next three week’s, that’s what will happen — minus Miller.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that a fire sale remains possible in Denver, but that the Broncos won’t trade Miller.

It’s possible that the Broncos are taking that position to keep Miller trade chatter from taking on a life of its own. If/when Miller senses that he could get out of Denver, he may start rattling the cage for a fresh start with a contender.

And a contender can still try to make a play for Miller. If the Broncos get an offer they can’t refuse for Miller, maybe they won’t refuse it.