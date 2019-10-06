Jason Garrett’s abusive language penalty elicits joke from Jerry Jones

Posted by Charean Williams on October 6, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT
AP

Jason Garrett received a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after he spiked the challenge flag in front of side judge Scott Edwards after a blown call late in the third quarter.

“Obviously, I didn’t handle that situation as well as I should have,” the Cowboys coach said. “I knew we were going to get the play because I saw it. Unfortunately, had to use the flag [to challenge] there. He made that decision to throw a flag on me.”

Garrett said Edwards “apparently didn’t like how I threw the flag.”

According to a pool report from referee Ron Torbert, though, Garrett was penalized for “abusive language.”

“Oh, I hope the little darlin’ didn’t hear something he hadn’t heard before,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “We should all have stopped the wheel over there if he got [upset] over abusive language.”

The Cowboys appeared upset about the officiating after getting 11 penalties for 124 yards, though they didn’t come right out and say they were upset about the officiating.

“It’s not my place to share my opinion about that,” said Garrett, who surely will share his opinion with the NFL’s supervisor of officials, Al Riveron, on Monday morning.

Garrett’s penalty followed a 27-yard completion from Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper in front of the Cowboys sideline. Edwards ruled the Cowboys receiver did not get both feet down before going out of bounds, forcing Garrett to use his final challenge.

The play was overturned on replay, but the Cowboys lost 15 yards on the penalty. They faced a first-and-25 from their own 42, but Prescott completed a 26-yard pass to Ezekiel Elliott on the next play.

“It was just a big play in the game,” Garrett said. “I knew we had used the flag once, and I knew we were going to have to use it again to correct their error. When you do that and the first one doesn’t get overturned, you’re out of challenges. I knew that was the situation. We had to use it in that particular situation to correct the mistake that they made. Didn’t handle it well. Our team handled it really well, though. I don’t know if you saw the rest of the game after that. We completed a 26-yarder on the next play, and we went right down and scored. Our team did a really good job handling that adversity.”

  1. Gee, it’s not like the refs have ever stolen a game from the cowboys when they played the Packers before.

    God, the agenda is so obvious it’s ridiculous.

  4. I am at my wits end with the officiating across the league. The officials are so beyond horrible I honestly don’t know how much more football I will be able to suffer through. This league is more worried about new fans and don’t care about long time fans or the depreciating product.

  5. Really, Jason, I expected better from you.
    I’m so disappointed.

    You can be sure Mr. Landry would have never behaved like that.

  6. You cowboys fans are ridiculous. The refs were literally HANDING the game to the Cowboys in the 2nd half with all the BS calls against the Packers.

    The Cowboys just couldn’t deliver on all the gifts the refs gave them.

  9. Everybody knows there are some things you can’t say to a ref. It didn’t help that he had been riding him most of the game. Frankly, I could never be a ref because I’d be throwing a lot more flags. The refs can be clowns sometimes but I wouldn’t want that job because on every play players are whining about not getting a call or whining about getting flagged. They can never win.

  10. Football is the one sport where the refs are suppose to keep their own emotions in check and not allow it to dictate a game. This isnt MLB or NBA. That ref is clearly in the erong sport. And also the “too bad if you dont like my call throw the flag” exhange also should be looked into by the league.

  12. Abusive language? When 1 official forces you to use 2 challenges on BS calls you can expect some “abusive language”. Especially when you factor in the frustration of having corners mug your recievers blatantly all night and not flagged for it

  14. derekgorgonstar says:
    October 6, 2019 at 9:20 pm
    Gee, it’s not like the refs have ever stolen a game from the cowboys when they played the Packers before.

    God, the agenda is so obvious it’s ridiculous.

    ——————————————————————
    Stole a game? I swear there is a contest to say the most ridiculous thing and you are the winner. The Pack was up 31-3. The refs then started gifting Dallas everything they could just to make it semi competitive.

  16. The refs were a joke on both sides. The roughing the passer call for a sliding hand on the side of Dak’s helmet was laughable. Definitely not the NFL’s best crew officiating that game.

  18. @SuperTed handed to them how? Replay clearly showed a false start on the snap into Cobb. If Dallas had scored a TD on that play with replay showing a false start and it wasn’t called Pack fans woukd’ve had a fit and rightfully so. And the hands to the face wasn’t exactly inconspicuous. And the roughing the passer call for any contact to the head is ridiculous but it’s the rule. Every team has been called for that BS in a game before.

  19. The amount of crying and moaning from this cowboy team and it’s fans is incredible. The refs tried to give you the game in the song half and your overrated weak QB choked it away. I’m sorry your team wants everything given to them, but dear God this crying is absurd.

  20. The officiating was questionable. Cowboys in the red zone, Cowboys fumble the snap and Packers recover-ball given back the Cowboys. Next play Packers intercept in the end zone-ball given back to the Cowboys. Prescott scrambling and runs for a first down. Packers called for roughing the passer??? Cowboys given another 15 yards. It seems a lot of bad calls benefited the Cowboys which made it a much closer game.

  21. dmca12 says:
    October 6, 2019 at 9:34 pm
    derekgorgonstar says:
    October 6, 2019 at 9:20 pm
    Gee, it’s not like the refs have ever stolen a game from the cowboys when they played the Packers before.

    God, the agenda is so obvious it’s ridiculous.

    ——————————————————————
    Stole a game? I swear there is a contest to say the most ridiculous thing and you are the winner. The Pack was up 31-3. The refs then started gifting Dallas everything they could just to make it semi competitive.

    6 0 Rate This

    ——————-

    It is what Goodell does. Pats fans know this very well since NE is often way out in front in some games. The phantom calls come soon after or allowing the opposing D to maul the receivers.

  22. Jason Garrett was called because he said, “oh, sugah”. The referee thought he was being asked out on a date. Jerry Jones knows he has Jason for himself.

  23. derekgorgonstar says:
    October 6, 2019 at 9:20 pm
    Gee, it’s not like the refs have ever stolen a game from the cowboys when they played the Packers before.

    God, the agenda is so obvious it’s ridiculous.
    _________________________________________________________________________________________

    Yeah right, go cry some where else. Cowboys got two straight penalty calls to score a TD after turning the ball over twice to the Packers in the red zone. What we’re finding out about the Cowgirls is that they looked like world beaters when they beat the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins but don’t look so good when they actually have to play NFL teams like the Saints and the Packers

