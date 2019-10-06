Jay Gruden: If the key works Monday, I’ll keep working

Getty Images

Washington fell to 0-5 in a lopsided loss to the Patriots on Sunday and that means more questions about how long head coach Jay Gruden will keep his job.

There was a report before their Week Four loss that Gruden might be fired soon and Sunday’s outing did little to make anyone feel better about the direction of the franchise. Speculation that a change is coming soon will be helped along by video shared by Mitchell Tischler of NBC Sports Washington that shows team owner Daniel Snyder and president Bruce Allen leaving the stadium in an unusual hurry on Sunday.

Gruden said at a postgame press conference that he feels he’s been given “ample opportunities” to succeed, but the team hasn’t produced on Sundays. He said he hasn’t heard anything about whether he’ll be fired.

“If the key works Monday, I’ll keep working,” Gruden said.

That’s a variation on what Ben McAdoo said shortly before the Giants relieved him of his duties in 2017. We’ll find out soon enough if Gruden will suffer the same fate.

Until then, it’s time to smoke ’em if you got ’em.