Jets make RT Brandon Shell a healthy scratch

Getty Images

Jets head coach Adam Gase said this week that the team would consider making changes to their offensive line and there will be two new starters for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Only one of the changes was due to a decision by coaches, however. Left guard Kelechi Osemele is out with a shoulder injury after being listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. Alex Lewis will take his spot in the lineup.

Right tackle Brandon Shell joins Osemele on the inactive list as a healthy scratch. Third-round pick Chuma Edoga will make his first NFL start at Shell’s former spot on the offensive line.

Newly acquired tackle Conor McDermott is also inactive, which leaves Tom Compton and Jonotthan Harrison as the only backup offensive linemen on Sunday’s roster.