Josh Jacobs: We got tired of hearing how good Bears defense is

Getty Images

The Raiders followed up a win over the Colts in Week Four by traveling to London for a game against the Bears.

A 17-0 lead disappeared in the second quarter and the Raiders found themselves playing from behind in the fourth quarter when they embarked on a 13-play, 97-yard drive that resulted in the game-winning touchdown. Running back Josh Jacobs got that score, which was his second on a day that saw him pick up 143 yards from scrimmage.

Right tackle Trent Brown said after the game “that motherf—-r can run the ball” and Jacobs said that the Raiders took motivation from all of the attention paid to the Bears defense.

“We got tired of hearing how good their defense was,” Jacobs said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “They deserve that praise because they’re really good, but we’re really good, too. We wanted to let the world know who we are.”

The Raiders have a bye and then they’ll head to Green Bay and Houston to wrap up a long stretch without a game in Oakland. If Jacobs, Brown and company can keep rolling the way they did on Sunday, they may come home with a winning record.