Kyler Murray goes for 253 yards passing, 93 yards rushing in first win

Kyler Murray is finding his sea legs. And his running legs.

Murray ran 10 times for 93 yards and a touchdown, by far the most impressive rushing effort of his young career, as the Cardinals earned their first victory of the season, beating the Bengals 26-23.

Murray also completed 20 of 32 passes for 253 yards in a fine performance that should take some heat off himself and Kliff Kingsbury, whose new offense had taken some criticism in the first month of the season. The 1-3-1 Cardinals are still a work in progress, but they’re making progress.

The same can’t be said for the 0-5 Bengals, who have a young coach of their own in Zac Taylor. Cincinnati looks like one of the worst teams in the league.

Neither of these teams appear to be going anywhere this year, but with Murray in place, the Cardinals have a lot more reason for optimism than the Bengals do.

11 responses to “Kyler Murray goes for 253 yards passing, 93 yards rushing in first win

  1. Yaaaaaaay! The first pick in the nfl draft finally did what he was supposed to do 4 games ago…….

  4. Wow, he disn’t carve up the Chiefs or Pats for crying out loud. He was average. Against a bottom tier Defense.

  5. Robert “HandyMan” Kraft says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:40 pm
    He would’ve in Week 1 if it wasn’t for a dropped pick in field goal-range.

  7. Robert “HandyMan” Kraft says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:40 pm
    He is still a rookie. You can’t just expect a 22 year old to be amazing in his first couple games against professional athletes. Your expectations are ridiculous. Do better

  8. Way to go! We dominated the Bengals (23-7 AZ over CIN, 4th Qtr), but we need more pass rush from Jones/Suggs & Better Red Zone offense from Murray & Kingsbury. Too many missed opportunities & FG attempts. We need to score against a team that has lost the locker room and Dan Quinn will be fired after a 1-5 start with a loss at Glendale, AZ. Let’s get Peterson a pick in his return againsrt the rookie Jones & New York Giants, GO CARDINALS, let’s be up for primetime vs the 49ers (Thursday Night Football)!

  9. The Bengals are awful but I’d rather go 2-14 potentially than the 6-10 they’ve done the past 3 years. If you do that it’s a top 5 pick which potentially puts you in position for Herbert or Tua whoever Miami doesn’t want. All things indicate that Miami wants Tua. The problems are glaring. Bad slow linebackers that can’t tackle, an average qb, and two turnstiles at tackle. There are a lot of issues they need to get sorted out and it will take 2-3 good drafts to fix this team. But I have no faith in the Bengals to draft because their last 5 first rounders have not planned out too well. You can’t give up 250+ rushing yards and expect to win in the NFL.

  10. All week long every “expert” out there was picking the Bengals to win this game….
    Looks like they’ve been underestimating just how bad the Bengals really are.

