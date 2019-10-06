Marcus Mariota: Game shouldn’t have come down to kicks

Getty Images

The Titans saw kicker Cairo Santos miss three field goals and have a fourth one blocked during Sunday’s 14-7 loss to the Bills.

Santos called it a “very painful, disappointing day” and said his teammates deserved a better effort than the one he put forth. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game that he has confidence in Santos and quarterback Marcus Mariota delivered the same message while noting that the offense didn’t do enough over the course of the afternoon.

“We have all of the confidence in the world in him. Those kicks were tough, but at the same time it shouldn’t have come down to them,” Mariota said, via ESPN.com. “For us as an offense, we need to pride ourselves as in going into the red zone and scoring touchdowns and not leaving points off the board.”

The Titans had two touchdowns wiped out by penalties during one drive that ended with a Santos miss and they were 4-of-14 on third downs on their way to their third loss of the season.