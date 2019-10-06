Mason Rudolph taken to hospital for evaluation

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was knocked out cold Sunday, and is getting further tests.

According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Rudolph was taken from Heinz Field “to be further evaluated” at a nearby hospital.

Rudolph was motionless for a few moments after taking a shot to the head from Ravens safety Earl Thomas II.

He stood up and walked off the field with assistance moments later, rather than using the cart. The team’s athletic training staff removed the facemask from his helmet to allow for treatment before he got up.