Packers hold on to win a wild one over the Cowboys, 34-24

The Packers took a 31-3 lead over the Cowboys on Aaron Jones‘ touchdown with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter. Green Bay, though, couldn’t rest on its lead.

The Cowboys scored on drives of 1:30, 1:27 and 21 seconds after that to make things interesting. If not for Dak Prescott‘s third interception of the game, which led to a Mason Crosby field goal to complete a 9-yard Packers’ drive, it would have been even closer.

The Cowboys could have scored again on a 33-yard field goal by Brett Maher to get within one score with 1:41 left, but he missed it wide right, allowing the Packers to walk away with a 34-24 victory. It was Maher’s second miss of the day.

Green Bay moved to 4-1, while the Cowboys fell into a first-place tie with the Eagles at 3-2 after losing their second consecutive game. Dallas lost to New Orleans 12-10 last week.

The Cowboys’ three victories have come against teams with a combined 2-12 record.

Jones rushed for 107 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries and caught seven passes for 75 yards, while Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 34 passes for 238 yards.

The Cowboys gained 563 yards, including 226 yards by Amari Cooper on 11 catches, but they were their own worst enemy. They had 11 penalties for 124 yards, including a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jason Garrett for spiking the challenge flag, and Prescott’s three interceptions were killers.