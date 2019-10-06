Panthers up 21-17 on Jaguars at half

Getty Images

The Panthers are leading the Jaguars at halftime, but a few familiar problems are back in the first half.

The Panthers lead 21-17 at the break, but they’ve held their breath through injuries and more fumbles by quarterback Kyle Allen.

Allen coughed up another fumble, which was recovered by a teammate. It was just sixth of the last three games, losing four of them. He also had another wiped out by a penalty, as his ball security’s a serious concern as long as he’s replacing Cam Newton.

The Panthers are surviving it thanks to an opportunistic defense.

Rookie outside linebacker Brian Burns scooped up a Gardner Minshew fumble (caused by a Mario Addison sack) and returned it for a touchdown, continuing a brilliant rookie season for the first-rounder. Burns had 2.5 sacks in the first four games and has blocked a pair of kicks.

He left the game briefly after apparently aggravating a wrist injury, though he was able to get back into the game. He was one of 14 Panthers on the injury report to begin last week.