Patriots do enough to stay undefeated

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 6, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT
It was far from perfect.

It didn’t need to be.

The Patriots bravely came back from an early deficit to beat Washington 33-7.

They actually trailed 7-0 in the first quarter, the first time they had been behind all year. But that lead didn’t hold up, as the Patriots’ (5-0) scored 33 unanswered.

Tom Brady threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns, but was picked off once. They ran well (Sony Michel had 91 yards and a touchdown), and continued to play good defense.

They also showed some resilience, with kicker Mike Nugent overcoming a missed extra point on his first extra point as a Patriot. He eventually hit a couple of field goals, and bounced in an extra point off the upright late in the game.

The early touchdown by Steven Sims was a nice moment for Washington (0-5), but it didn’t last long.

Colt McCoy was picked off and sacked six times in his debut as starting quarterback, throwing for just 119 yards with the Patriots keeping pressure on an overmatched offensive line throughout the game.

  3. Balanced football on offense will get it in gear. Brady was a little off but he developed chemistry with Izzo which was nice. Defense didn’t let the Skins breathe with the exception of running plays but I’ll take it. Go Pats!

  7. Terrible defense on that 65-yard TD run (5 players could not make that tackle?), but after that, the Patriot defense was lights out again. The only reason this was not 60-7 was good pressure by the Washington defense, and the thin Patriot offensive line showing. Glad they still won easily.

  10. Decent game for the Patriots.
    Defense was dominant, except for the 65 yard TD run which was one of the worst Patriots defensive plays Ive ever seen. Jamie Collins seems to be a magnet to the football what an addition for the Patriots.
    Offense progressively got better over the course of the game. Nice to see Sony get going in the right direction today, pass protection could definitely use some work it was frustrating to see Brady go down a few times today. Josh Gordon had a great game today alongside old reliable Edelman.

  12. Far from perfect but still a blowout. Defense screwed up on one play, Brady was not perfect, BB has things to complain about to the team, but the Pats still have an outside chance of making the playoffs.

  16. Dear Tom and Joshy,

    Amazing what happens when you throw to others and care about a run game.

    Izzo, LaCosee and Michel all wisely targeted, even if it took too long.

  17. Anyone saying it’s dumb to say the Pats “did enough” to win clearly didn’t watch the game. This was a close game for much of the day, and the Pats hardly looked like a juggernaut. Missed throws, bad O line, couldn’t run for half the game. Only got ugly late. Much closer than it looked.

  19. I don’t know why writers still frame stories about Patriots games as though they’re surprised the team can ever be less than perfect.

    The entire history of this team, and every team, is not always being perfect. No team blows out opponents every week. The Patriots’ greatness is in consistently high quality over time. They have up and down games like everyone else, but their overall standard is much higher than most.

    “bravely came back from an early deficit”? Really? You mean, the other team scored first and then didn’t score the rest of the game. There is no team in the league less afraid of being behind than the Patriots.

  20. Do the patriots play anyone who has won a game this year doesn’t look like a schedule a super bowl winner should have

  23. johawks says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:46 pm
    Do the patriots play anyone who has won a game this year doesn’t look like a schedule a super bowl winner should have

    Do people NOT understand how the NFL schedules are made?

  24. @johawks

    Bills are 4-1, do you know who their one loss was against?

    I get that the greatness of the Pats in this millennium is extraordinary, and will never be reproduced by any organization, so let us all appreciate and celebrate the Patriots.

  25. johawks says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Do the patriots play anyone who has won a game this year doesn’t look like a schedule a super bowl winner should have
    ————————————————————————————
    You gotta leave these comments.

    Patriots destroyed the Steelers with Roethlisberger at QB, but now that was not a good team? Or going on the road and beating Buffalo last week?

    Why don’t you tell us which teams are good and then report back here after the Patriots play them?

