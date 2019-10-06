Patriots trail for first time this season

Getty Images

Not only had the Patriot not lost a game, they hadn’t even trailed in one.

So of course, it was Colt McCoy and Steven Sims and Washington breaking that streak.

Sims, an undrafted rookie receiver from Kansas, just took a 65-yard run to the end zone to give Washington a 7-0 lead. Coupled with McCoy starting at quarterback and it working, it’s a surprising start for a team that hasn’t won a game.

It was a bit of a sloppy start for the Patriots, who are playing in front of a surprisingly partisan crowd in the nation’s capital.

Of course, they immediately responded with a touchdown drive, with Tom Brady hitting Julian Edelman for a what would have been a tying touchdown, except new kicker Mike Nugent missed the extra point.