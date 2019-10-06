Raiders make a statement, beat Bears in London

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 6, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
When the Raiders traded Khalil Mack to the Bears last year, many saw it as proof that Jon Gruden is clueless about how to build a winning team. Gruden got a measure of revenge today.

With the Raiders and Bears meeting in the Khalil Mack Bowl in London today, it was Gruden’s Raiders who came away on top, 24-21.

The Raiders jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, but in the third quarter it was all Bears, as Chicago stormed back to go up 21-17. However, the Raiders marched down the field in the fourth quarter to score the game-winning touchdown.

Josh Jacobs, acquired by the Raiders this year with the Bears’ first-round draft pick as part of the Mack trade, was excellent, with 26 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss drops the Bears to 3-2, and erases last week’s talk that their offense would be just fine with backup quarterback Chase Daniel. Chicago’s offense is struggling whether Daniel or Mitchell Trubisky is running the show.

The Raiders are now also 3-2, and suddenly it looks like Gruden knows what he’s doing.

  2. “The Raiders are now also 3-2, and suddenly it looks like Gruden knows what he’s doing.”

    OK, take it easy there bud!

  3. What a great win only reason it was even close we nearly gave them the game back with our own mistakes but we got the win and were 3-2 going into our bye RN4L….

  9. The problem with Mack is that he takes off quarters. He is great for two plays and then disappears for the rest of the game; interestingly, the other defensive fraud in the NFL, Ewwin Dawnold, also plays for three plays and then disappears.

  10. Daniel Chase is an absolute bum -It boggles my mind how after like 10 years in the league a QB can still be so terrible.

    He even threw another horrible pick that was wiped out because the Raiders DLineman got a horsecrap roughing the QB penalty for doing a textbook clean tackle.

  17. billswillnevermove says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:30 pm
    Josh Jacobs is an absolute stud
  18. Poor Daniel. You’d think that scoring 21 against the Raiders would be enough, but this loss will count more against him in the future than against this supposedly-great defense.

    Bears are overrated. I don’t think they have what it takes to get to the next level.

  20. Its NAGY who is is over-rated. It was ridiculously STUPID to have ANY attempt to block that last punt by the Raiders. The Bears Def had HELD and were getting the ball back to run out the clock.

    WHY would the coaches allow anybody to come close to the punter??? They didnt need a block – the need the BALL..STUPID!

  23. Josh Jacobs + another 1st + Trent Brown + T. Williams. Everything Raiders got because of the Mack trade. I would say the Raiders won that trade big…

    Where is everyone that said Josh Jacobs shouldn’t have been picked in round 1?? Raiders don’t need a RB…

  24. When the Vikings beat the Raiders, we were told that the Raiders suck, by Bear and Packer fans.

    After beating the Bears, the Raiders have a winning record.

    So is it the Raiders that suck or is it the Bears?

  25. Bahaha, $25 million a year well spent huh bears?? Raiders used the pick from Chicago on Jacobs and Jacobs abused your defense all day long. Just shows Jacobs and his class instead of Mack and Pienro spewing trash.

  26. It feels like piling on at this point, but the Mack trade worked out great for Oakland and it will have a greater impact over the next few years.

  27. It feels like piling on at this point, but the Mack trade worked out great for Oakland and it will have a greater impact over the next few years.

  28. Mack thinks to highly of himself, he’s no Lawrence Taylor! Glad to see Oakland take care of business! Next time first-and-goal at the 3 don’t throw a 1-yard pass! Jacob’s all day when you’re running at will!

  32. Sorry all you Gruden trolls like I always say Mack disappears in games 90 million dollar cap hell provider . We are building a young fast team through the draft. RN4L Great game plan today Chucky!!

  33. billswillnevermove says:
    October 6, 2019 at 4:30 pm
    Josh Jacobs is an absolute stud
  36. Hahaha I said it then and I’m gonna say it again NO pass rusher is worth that kinda money!! How many titles has Mack won since he’s been in the league? Oh that’s right he won ZERO with the Bears, and he’s won ZERO since he got traded, and he’s never winning one in Chicago…Period

  37. Jacob’s makes the Mack trade easier, can’t wait to see what we get from another 1st rd pick. Da Bears won’t have enough money in a couple years

  38. 1. Over confidence killed Da Bears.
    2. Montgomery is not the answer at running back.
    3. No pro caliber tight ends….Burton can’t do it, Saheen sucks, Braunecker is over his head and Holtz cant play.
    4. Offensive line sucks.

