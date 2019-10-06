Richie Incognito: We were physical with Khalil Mack, and Bears didn’t like it

Getty Images

A big deal was made before the game about Khalil Mack having 17 sacks and the Raiders entire team 18 since the trade that sent him to Chicago. It’s now time to give the Raiders their due.

Mack had no sacks and the Raiders four in Oakland’s 24-21 win.

Josh Jacobs, whom the Raiders selected with one of the picks they received from the Bears, rushed for 123 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Mack didn’t talk after the game in violation of the NFL’s media access policy, but Raiders guard Richie Incognito talked enough for both of them.

“Of course we take that personally,” Incognito said, via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. “He was talking about how he was looking forward to playing us and all that stuff. There’s history. We came out, and we were physical with him, and they didn’t like it.”

Since Mack joined the Bears last year, no team had scored 24 or more points and gained 398 or more yards against them in a regulation game until the Raiders did it Sunday, according to Dubow.

Mack finished with three tackles, a fumble recovery and one quarterback hit.