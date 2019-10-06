Steelers get three sacks, two picks to stay close to Ravens, 17-13

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson has taken three sacks and thrown two interceptions, and Hollywood Brown left for the locker room limping in the second quarter.

It has helped keep the Steelers close.

Baltimore still leads 17-13, but it could be more.

Jackson has four interceptions over his past two games after being picked off only three times in his first 10 starts.

He is 8-of-13 for 71 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown to Brown, and has 42 rushing yards on six carries. Brown made two catches for 19 yards before leaving.

Mason Rudolph is 12-for-18 for 105 yards with a 35-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has four catches for 37 yards.

Chris Boswell has kicked field goals of 41 and 29 yards, with the last coming on the final play of the half.