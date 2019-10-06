Steelers’ trick play backfires, helping Ravens to 10-7 lead

Getty Images

It was a play that likely looked good on paper in meetings and at practice this week. It didn’t go so well on the field.

The Steelers tried a trick play in the first quarter that backfired in a big way.

Running back Jaylen Samuels took a direct snap and attempted a short pass to James Washington, who had his back turned. Linebacker Josh Bynes will never have an easier interception.

Bynes, who last played in a game Nov. 25 for the Cardinals last year, signed with the Ravens on Wednesday.

He returned it 1 yard to the Pittsburgh 15, and four plays later, Mark Ingram scored from the 4.

The Ravens had to settle for a red zone field goal on their first drive, with Justin Tucker hitting a 27-yarder.

The Steelers since have scored a touchdown on a 35-yard pass from Mason Rudolph to JuJu Smith-Schuster to cut the Ravens’ lead to 10-7 with 2:41 left in the first quarter.