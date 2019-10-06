Stefon Diggs: I’m here, I want to win

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t sound like a happy camper earlier this week when he said he “can’t sit up here and act like everything is OK” while being asked about trade chatter that’s been attached to his name in recent weeks.

That media session came a day after an unexcused absence from practice, which was one of the reasons why Diggs has been fined more than $200,000 by the team. Diggs confirmed those fines after Sunday’s 28-10 win over the Giants, but said none of the developments over the last week have soured him on remaining with the Vikings.

“I’m a team guy. I’m here. I want to win,” Diggs said, via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com.

All of the Diggs drama was running alongside bigger questions about the state of the offense, but that storyline will be put on hold after Sunday’s win. They put up 490 yards, including a season-high 306 through the air. Diggs had three catches for 44 yards as part of that effort and they’ll try to keep it going against the Eagles next Sunday.