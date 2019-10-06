T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack both active for the Colts

Getty Images

The Colts did not list receiver T.Y. Hilton or running back Marlon Mack among their inactives, giving Indianapolis two of its biggest weapons tonight.

Hilton was questionable with a quadriceps injury and Mack was questionable with an ankle injury.

The Colts already had ruled out receiver Parris Campbell (abdomen), safety Clayton Geathers (concussion), safety Malik Hooker (knee), linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle).

Their other two inactives are offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark and safety Rolan Milligan (knee).

The Chiefs’ inactives are receiver Tyreek Hill (clavicle), offensive tackle Eric Fisher (core muscle surgery), linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (hamstring), running back Darwin Thompson, offensive lineman Greg Senat, offensive lineman Nick Allegretti and defensive lineman Alex Okafor (hip).