T.Y. Hilton, Sammy Watkins expected to play Sunday night

The Colts and Chiefs each have a wide receiver listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game and it looks like each team will have that wideout in the lineup.

According to multiple reports, Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins are expected to play at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hilton left early in Week Three and missed last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders entirely because of a quad injury. He didn’t practice at all on Wednesday before returning for limited work on Thursday and Friday.

Watkins was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but dropped to limited work on Friday. A shoulder issue is to blame for Watkins’s uncertain status for Sunday night.