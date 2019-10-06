Terry McLaurin expected to play vs. Patriots

Getty Images

Terry McLaurin, a rookie receiver who has been one of the few bright spots of an ugly season in Washington, is expected to play today.

Although McLaurin is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, the team is optimistic that he’ll go, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A final decision will be made after McLaurin sees how the hamstring feels in pregame warmups.

Despite missing last week’s game, McLaurin leads the team with 257 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

A third-round draft pick out of Ohio State, McLaurin is the first player in NFL history to catch at least five passes and a touchdown in each of his first three career games.