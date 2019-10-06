Tyrell Williams, J.J. Nelson out for Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders listed five players as questionable to play on their final injury report of the week and four of those players wound up on the inactive list for Sunday’s game in London.

Three of those four players are wide receivers, which means the Raiders are going to be thin at wideout against the Bears. Tyrell Williams won’t play because of a foot injury, J.J. Nelson is out with a knee problem and return specialist Dwayne Harris was scrated due to an ankle issue.

Hunter Renfrow, Trevor Davis, Keelan Doss and Marcell Ateman, who was promoted from the practice sqaud on Saturday, will make up the receiving corps. Tight end Darren Waller figures to be a popular target for Derek Carr as well.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell was the other questionable player ruled out on Sunday. He has a concussion.