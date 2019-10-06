Vikings clicking through the air, lead Giants 18-7

Getty Images

The Vikings came out throwing on Sunday afternoon and they kept finding success through the air against the Giants throughout the first half.

Kirk Cousins was 19-of-23 for 278 yards and a touchdown to lead the Vikings to a 18-7 halftime lead at MetLife Stadium. Wide receiver Adam Thielen caught the score and has six catches for 121 yards, so there probably won’t be a need for another apology from the quarterback this week.

Cousins has already set his season high for passing yards and, in addition to Thielen, he’s found success getting the ball to running back Dalvin Cook. Cook has six catches for 86 yards and he’s added 47 yards on the ground as the Vikings have found areas to exploit in both phases of their offense.

While Thielen and Cousins are likely fine, the wideout did have a few words for Giants head coach and former Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur after a catch in the second quarter.

Cook had the lone turnover of the game when he fumbled near the Giants end zone, but the Vikings were able to get something out of it when linebacker Anthony Barr stuffed running back Jon Hilliman for a safety on the next play. Hilliman is the top Giants back now that Wayne Gallman has been ruled out with a concussion. With a game against the Patriots on Thursday, Hilliman may be in for a busy week if Saquon Barkley isn’t cleared to return from his ankle injury.

Daniel Jones hit Darius Slayton with a perfectly thrown 35-yard bomb for the lone Giants score. He’s just 5-of-10 for 33 yards outside of that throw, however, and the GIants have just 92 yards of offense so far on Sunday.