Vikings fine Stefon Diggs more than $200,000

The Vikings are taking multiple stands when it comes to receiver Stefon Diggs.

First, they’re resisting trade interest (for now). Second, they’re fining Diggs agressively for various rules infractions.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com, the Vikings have fined Diggs more than $200,000 for missing meetings and practices.

Per Mortensen, Diggs skipped work not only on Wednesday but also on Monday.

The situation underscores Diggs’ disenchantment with the team. Having $200,000 taken from his paychecks will do little to mend fences.

So what’s the broader plan with Diggs? Either the Vikings are keeping it close to the vest, or they don’t have one. As explained in the attached video, the fact that ownership doesn’t live and work in Minnesota makes some wonder who’s in charge within the building, and who’s making the decisions regarding what to do about Diggs.