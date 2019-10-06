Vikings roll past Giants 28-10

Getty Images

The Vikings had some turmoil to deal with during the week, but it didn’t stop them from finding a good groove against the Giants on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins threw two touchdowns to Adam Thielen and the defense sacked Daniel Jones four times en route to a 28-10 victory. The win moves the Vikings to 3-2 on the season and should quiet some concerns about the passing game for a few days.

Cousins was 22-of-27 for 306 yards overall and Thielen caught seven passes for 130 yards a week after airing his grievances about the offense. Stefon Diggs has had his own frustrations and may not be totally happy with three catches on four targets, but he made a big first down in the fourth quarter and the Vikings aren’t showing any desire to part ways with the wideout.

It’s a season high in passing yards for Cousins and the first time he’s gone over 300 yards since Week 11 last season. Dalvin Cook chipped in 132 of the team’s 211 rushing yards, so it’s fair to say that the offense was clicking on all fronts.

The same cannot be said of the Giants. The loss of Wayne Gallman to a concussion and the Vikings’ early move into the lead left the team pretty one-dimensional. Jones hit Darius Slayton for a 35-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but it was rough going for most of the first half. They moved the ball better after halftime, but failed to convert a fourth down from the 2-yard-line and had to settle for a field goal after a Vikings penalty gave them a first down at the 5-yard-line.

Jones was 21-of-38 for 182 yards and will now have a quick turnaround for his first matchup with the Patriots on Thursday night. There’s some hope that Saquon Barkley will be back from a sprained ankle and the Giants offense really missed him on Sunday.

The Vikings will host the Eagles in a test of whether their offense can keep it going against an opponent with a winning record.